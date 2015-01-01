Abstract

lope failure during or immediately after slope-cutting can cause fatal accidents. This study analyses the characteristics of labour accidents caused by slope failure during slope-cutting in Japan and presents a countermeasure to prevent accidents caused by slope failure, such as the implementation of a slope guideline by MHLW. A case history conducted during slope-cutting and nailing was presented as an example of the application of the slope guideline to ensure safety. Furthermore, monitoring methods were implemented to gain a quantitative understanding of slope deformation. Geological conditions other than those assumed prior to excavation and small collapses attributed to groundwater are indications of landslide risk. The guideline's quick checklist reflects the slope condition or deformation, allowing the client, designer and contractor to discuss and agree on a quick solution to a problem. The case study confirmed the effectiveness of the slope guideline as a tool for sharing information during construction.

