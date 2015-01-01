SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sibata T, Itoh K, Kikkawa N, Hiraoka N, Tamrakar SB, Toyosawa Y. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2024.2356350

PMID

38835292

Abstract

lope failure during or immediately after slope-cutting can cause fatal accidents. This study analyses the characteristics of labour accidents caused by slope failure during slope-cutting in Japan and presents a countermeasure to prevent accidents caused by slope failure, such as the implementation of a slope guideline by MHLW. A case history conducted during slope-cutting and nailing was presented as an example of the application of the slope guideline to ensure safety. Furthermore, monitoring methods were implemented to gain a quantitative understanding of slope deformation. Geological conditions other than those assumed prior to excavation and small collapses attributed to groundwater are indications of landslide risk. The guideline's quick checklist reflects the slope condition or deformation, allowing the client, designer and contractor to discuss and agree on a quick solution to a problem. The case study confirmed the effectiveness of the slope guideline as a tool for sharing information during construction.


Language: en

Keywords

monitoring; field measurement; information sharing tool; labour accidents; quick checklist; slope failure

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print