Citation
Hartshorne MT, Turner JA, Cameron KL, Padua DA. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2024; 19(6): 657-669.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Sports Physical Therapy Section, American Physical Therapy Association)
DOI
PMID
38835985
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Muscular strength deficits are common after ACL injury. While the Limb Symmetry Index (LSI), using the uninvolved limb as a reference, is widely used, negative strength adaptations may affect both limbs post-injury. It is uncertain how the strength of the uninvolved limb in those with an ACL injury compares to uninjured individuals, making it unclear whether it is appropriate as a benchmark for determining sufficient strength.
Language: en
Keywords
muscle strength; return to sport; ACL; anterior cruciate ligament; hamstring strength; hip strength; limb symmetry index; quadriceps strength