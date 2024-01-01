Abstract

Commercialization of rechargeable lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries has revolutionized the design of portable electronic devices and is facilitating the current transition to electric vehicles. The technological specifications of Li-ion batteries continue to evolve through the introduction of various high-risk liquid electrolyte chemicals, yet critical evaluation of the physical, environmental, and human health hazards of these substances is lacking. Using the GreenScreen for Safer Chemicals approach, we conducted a chemical hazard assessment (CHA) of 103 electrolyte chemicals categorized into seven chemical groups: salts, carbonates, esters, ethers, sulfoxides-sulfites-sulfones, overcharge protection additives, and flame-retardant additives. To minimize data gaps, we focused on six toxicity and hazard data sources, including three empirical and three nonempirical predictive data sources. Furthermore, we investigated the structural similarities among selected electrolyte chemicals using the ChemMine tool and the simplified molecular input line entry system inputs from PubChem to evaluate whether chemicals with similar structures exhibit similar toxicity. The results demonstrate that salts, overcharge protection additives, and flame-retardant additives contain the most toxic components in the electrolyte solutions. Furthermore, carbonates, esters, and ethers account for most flammability hazards in Li-ion batteries. This study supports the complementary use of quantitative structure-activity relationship models to minimize data gaps and inconsistencies in CHA. Integr Environ Assess Manag 2024;00:1-14. © 2024 The Author(s). Integrated Environmental Assessment and Management published by Wiley Periodicals LLC on behalf of Society of Environmental Toxicology & Chemistry (SETAC).

