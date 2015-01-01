Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years, potential therapeutic applications of several different cannabinoids, such as Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC), its isomer Δ8-THC and Δ9-tetrahydrocannabivarin (Δ9-THCV), have been investigated. Nevertheless, to establish dose-effect relationship and to gain knowledge of their pharmacokinetics and metabolism, sensitive and specific analytical assays are needed to measure these compounds in patients. For this reason, we developed and validated an online extraction high-performance liquid chromatography- tandem mass spectrometry (LC/LC-MS/MS) method for the simultaneous quantification of 13 cannabinoids and metabolites including the Δ8 and Δ9 isomers of THC, THCV and those of their major metabolites in human plasma.



METHODS: Plasma was fortified with cannabinoids at varying concentrations within the working range of the respective compound and 200 µL were extracted using a simple one-step protein precipitation procedure. The extracts were analyzed using online trapping LC/LC-atmospheric pressure chemical ionization (APCI)-MS/MS running in the positive multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) mode.



RESULTS: The lower limit of quantification ranged from 0.5 to 2.5 ng/mL and the upper limit of quantification was 400 ng/mL for all analytes. Inter-day analytical accuracy and imprecision ranged from 82.9 to 109% and 4.3 to 20.3% (coefficient of variance), respectively. Of 534 plasma samples following controlled oral administration of Δ8-THCV, 236 were positive for Δ8-THCV (median; interquartile ranges: 3.5 ng/mL; 1.8 - 11.9 ng/mL), 383 for the major metabolite (-)-11-nor-9-carboxy-Δ8-tetrahydrocannabivarin (Δ8-THCV-COOH) (95.4 ng/mL; 20.7 - 328 ng/mL), 260 for (-)-11-nor-9-carboxy-Δ9-tetrahydrocannabivarin (Δ9-THCV-COOH) (5.8 ng/mL; 2.5 - 16.1 ng/mL), 157 for (-)-11-hydroxy-Δ8-tetrahydrocannabivarin (11-OH-Δ8-THCV) (1.7 ng/mL; 1.0 - 3.7 ng/mL), 49 for Δ8-THC-COOH (1.7 ng/mL; 1.4 - 2.3 ng/mL) and 42 for Δ9-THCV (1.3 ng/mL; 0.8 - 1.6 ng/mL).



CONCLUSIONS: We developed and validated the first LC/LC-MS/MS assay for the specific quantification of Δ8-THC, Δ9-THC and THCV isomers and their respective metabolites in human plasma. Δ8-THCV-COOH, 11-hydroxy-Δ8-THCV and Δ9-THCV-COOH were the major Δ8-THCV metabolites in human plasma after oral administration of 98.6% pure Δ8-THCV.

