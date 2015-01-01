Abstract

to the editor: Vecellio and Vanos (1) have highlighted a crucial point concerning extreme heat attributable to climate change. This discussion is comprehensive, and its deleterious effects on the planet are increasingly pronounced across various human activities. In this context, a deeper understanding of thermal physiology is not only pertinent for improving research scenarios but also should be directed toward specific demographic groups.



In addition to a significant portion of the employee population (e.g., industry, education, public services, etc.), women play a substantial role in competitive and noncompetitive sports, fitness, and military positions (2). Despite numerous studies investigating the effects of exercise in heat conditions with athletes and individuals of different fitness levels, research about thermoregulation and heat stress in women comprises a small part of recent studies (3).



The design of experimental research requires not only the control of the environment or intervention but also to ensure equal conditions among the studied sample. Given specific sex differences in physiological thermal responses and behavior, experiments involving exercise heat stress (3) should prioritize the inclusion of more women in their measurements, aiming to develop more practical applications suited to diverse populations.



Although individual variability should be considered when analyzing experimental data...

Language: en