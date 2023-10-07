Abstract

Bioethicists, through their writings, have been known to represent the conscience of the times. Speaking up against injustices, they have acted as moral compasses in the past. The events of October 7, 2023 and the resulting armed onslaught of Israeli forces on Gaza has created a huge humanitarian crisis. However, response of the global bioethics community appears muffled. In order to gain an objective insight, we conducted a scoping review of articles published on the current conflict in the top ten bioethics journals, as classified by Google metrics. Broadening this search, we included relevant grey literature and selected medical and global health journals in our review. All types of articles published from the initiation of the conflict to the end of March 2024 were included.



FINDINGS from our exercise highlight the paucity of articles published on this crisis. This apparent indifference towards the Gaza crisis can be explained either by reluctance by bioethicists to write on this issue or perhaps due to editorial restraints. We argue that bioethicists, instead of focusing on esoteric issues, have a greater moral responsibility to speak out against injustices in Gaza. Their silence amounts to complicity and erodes the very foundations of the discipline of bioethics.

Language: en