Geoffroy PA. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2024; 85(2): 24com15359.
38836857
Sleep complaints have emerged as significant and independent predictors of suicide likelihood.1 Recent studies published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry have taken a closer look by examining these links in more detail, focusing on the nights leading up to suicidal thoughts or behaviors.2-6 These investigations are essential for further exploring associative signals or epidemiologic data, which, despite showing robust connections, often do not fully clarify these sleep alterations and their dynamics. Recognizing these sleep changes as early warning signs for potential suicidal behavior is crucial, facilitating immediate and tailored interventions.
Humans; Risk Factors; *Suicide/psychology; Sleep Wake Disorders