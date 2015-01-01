Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Shorter sleep duration has been linked to increased suicidal ideation (SI). However, limited research has examined the relationship between nightly sleep duration and short-term fluctuations in suicide risk, as well as the potential clinical utility of leveraging indices of recent (ie, past 3 days) patterns of sleep duration as a marker of acute suicide risk. This study examined associations between nightly and cumulative sleep duration and suicidal desire and intent utilizing ecological momentary assessment (EMA) in a high risk sample of community-based adults.



METHODS: A sample of 237 community based adults with severe SI provided daily indices of self-reported sleep duration and ratings of suicidal desire and intent 6 times per day for 14 consecutive days of EMA monitoring. Data collection took place between February and May 2019.



RESULTS: Between-person nightly sleep duration and cumulative sleep duration were negatively associated with suicidal desire (Bs = -3.48 and -4.78) and intent (Bs = -1.96 and -2.46). At the within person level, nightly sleep duration was negatively related to suicidal desire (Bs = -0.51 and -0.47) and intent. Within person cumulative sleep duration, on the other hand, was unrelated to both suicidal desire and intent (Bs = -0.26 and -0.09).



CONCLUSION: Our findings highlight the clinical utility of examining individual differences in sleep duration as a marker for suicide-related outcomes, as well as deviations from one's typical nightly sleep as a potential acute predictor of suicide-related outcomes, in addition to information about recent duration over one or more nights of sleep. Limitations and future directions are discussed.

