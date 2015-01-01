|
Citation
Rogers ML, Bozzay ML. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2024; 85(2): 23m15164.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Physicians Postgraduate Press)
DOI
PMID
38836860
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Shorter sleep duration has been linked to increased suicidal ideation (SI). However, limited research has examined the relationship between nightly sleep duration and short-term fluctuations in suicide risk, as well as the potential clinical utility of leveraging indices of recent (ie, past 3 days) patterns of sleep duration as a marker of acute suicide risk. This study examined associations between nightly and cumulative sleep duration and suicidal desire and intent utilizing ecological momentary assessment (EMA) in a high risk sample of community-based adults.
Language: en
Keywords
