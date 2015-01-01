Abstract

To the Editor: A retrospective study by Sawicki et al1 examined electronic health records of patients in a geriatric psychiatry practice who were diagnosed with dementia and for whom 2.5 mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was recommended for their neuropsychiatric symptoms (NPS) by the treating geriatric psychiatrist as part of clinical care. The patients were encouraged to obtain 10-mg THC gummies from a cannabis dispensary and cut them into quarters for the 2.5- mg daily dose.1 Though the authors highlight that when the "THC was obtained through dispensaries … the actual dose of THC delivered to patients was non-standard and could have differed, leading to different treatment effectiveness and side effects,"1(p5)they do not discuss the alternative option of accessing the 2.5-mg THC dose by prescription from the local pharmacy. Access to a generic, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved form of THC (dronabinol) has been available for over 2 decades in pharmacies located in every state of the United States. Dronabinol is available by prescription in a standardized, well-controlled 2.5mg dose from the pharmacy at the low "out-of-pocket" cost of approximately $30/mo.2,3 The cost of this generic prescribed medication may...



See DO I10.4088/JCP.24lr15255a

Language: en