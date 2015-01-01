SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zahradnik EK, Hernandez C. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2024; 85(2): 24lr15255a.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Physicians Postgraduate Press)

DOI

10.4088/JCP.24lr15255a

PMID

38836868

Abstract

To the Editor: In their letter to the editor,1 Drs. Goldman and Markov question the use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) gummies for neuropsychiatric symptoms of dementia rather than the readily available prescription option of dronabinol. In a future prospective study on efficacy, this would be a reasonable option in order to better control for dosing; however, our study2 arose from patient and caregiver preference for "natural remedies," ie, nonprescription alternatives.

It is crucial to consider the demographics of our study population, where the majority of patients and caregivers were people of color. Unfortunately, there exists a deep-seated mistrust in the United States within racial and ethnic minority groups towards health care providers and institutions, rooted in historical events and perpetuated by ongoing systemic challenges and discrimination. ...

See: DOI 10.4088/JCP.24lr15255


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Dementia/drug therapy; *Dronabinol

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print