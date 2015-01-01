Abstract

To the Editor: In their letter to the editor,1 Drs. Goldman and Markov question the use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) gummies for neuropsychiatric symptoms of dementia rather than the readily available prescription option of dronabinol. In a future prospective study on efficacy, this would be a reasonable option in order to better control for dosing; however, our study2 arose from patient and caregiver preference for "natural remedies," ie, nonprescription alternatives.



It is crucial to consider the demographics of our study population, where the majority of patients and caregivers were people of color. Unfortunately, there exists a deep-seated mistrust in the United States within racial and ethnic minority groups towards health care providers and institutions, rooted in historical events and perpetuated by ongoing systemic challenges and discrimination. ...



See: DOI 10.4088/JCP.24lr15255

Language: en