Citation
Zahradnik EK, Hernandez C. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2024; 85(2): 24lr15255a.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Physicians Postgraduate Press)
DOI
PMID
38836868
Abstract
To the Editor: In their letter to the editor,1 Drs. Goldman and Markov question the use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) gummies for neuropsychiatric symptoms of dementia rather than the readily available prescription option of dronabinol. In a future prospective study on efficacy, this would be a reasonable option in order to better control for dosing; however, our study2 arose from patient and caregiver preference for "natural remedies," ie, nonprescription alternatives.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; *Dementia/drug therapy; *Dronabinol