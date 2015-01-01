Abstract

ETHNOPHARMACOLOGICAL RELEVANCE: Haematitum, a time-honored mineral-based Chinese medicine, has been used medicinally in China for over 2,000 years. It is now included in the Chinese Pharmacopoeia and used clinically for treating digestive and respiratory diseases. The Chinese Materia Medica records that it is toxic and should not be taken for a long period, but there are few research reports on the toxicity of Haematitum and its potential toxicity mechanisms.



AIM OF THE STUDY: This study aimed to evaluate the toxicity of Haematitum and calcined Haematitum, including organ toxicity, neurotoxicity, and reproductive toxicity. Further, it is also necessary to explore the mechanism of Haematitum toxicity and to provide a reference for the safe clinical use of the drug.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The samples of Haematitum and calcined Haematitum decoctions were prepared. KM mice were treated with samples by gavage for 10 days, and lung damage and apoptosis were assessed by HE staining and TUNEL staining of lung tissues respectively. Metabolomics analysis was performed by HPLC-MS. Metallomics analysis was performed by ICP-MS. In addition, C. elegans was used as a model for 48 h exposure to examine the neurotoxicity and reproductive toxicity-related indices of Haematitum, including locomotor behaviors, growth and development, reproductive behaviors, AChE activities, sensory behaviors, apoptosis, and ROS levels.



RESULTS: The use of large doses of Haematitum decoction caused lung damage in mice. Neither calcined Haematitum decoction nor Haematitum decoction at clinically used doses showed organ damage. Metabolomics results showed that disorders in lipid metabolic pathways such as sphingolipid metabolism and glycerophospholipid metabolism may be important factors in Haematitum-induced pulmonary toxicity. High doses of Haematitum decoction caused neurological damage to C. elegans, while low doses of Haematitum decoction and calcined Haematitum decoction showed no significant neurotoxicity. Decoction of Haematitum and calcined Haematitum did not show reproductive toxicity to C. elegans. Toxicity was also not observed in the control group of iron (Ⅱ) and iron (Ⅲ) ions in equal amounts with high doses of Haematitum.



CONCLUSIONS: Haematitum is relatively safe for routine doses and short-term use. Calcination can significantly reduce Haematitum toxicity, and this study provides a reference for safe clinical use.

