Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this pilot study was to investigate the feasibility of a three month 'Motor control Home ergonomics Elderlies' Prevention of falls' (McHeELP) programme on muscle mass, muscle strength, functionality, balance and fear of falling among older adults with sarcopenia.



METHODS: A feasibility study of the McHeELP programme was performed in patients with sarcopenia. Primary outcome measures included number of participants; number of participants that showed engagement with the programme; adherence rates; data loss in questionnaires and secondary outcome measures; any adverse events, related or not to the intervention programme. All participants received a home-based motor control exercise programme combined with an ergonomic home modification for 12 weeks. Secondary outcome measures included Hand Grip Strength, Bioimpendance Analysis, Muscle Mass, Functionality and Fear of Falling.



RESULTS: Twelve participants, (74.9±5 years), completed the pilot study. Significant differences were recorded before and after the programme on participants' functionality (p < 0.001), balance (p < 0.05) and fear of falling (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The present study revealed that the McHeELP programme is fesasible and that it is possible to implement the programme in clinical practice. The McHeELP programme positively affects functionality, balance and fear of falling. Thus, it seems feasible to conduct a full-scale randomised controlled trial.

