Abstract

OBJECTIVES: 1) Map FaME delivery across the UK, 2) explore and understand delivery of the FaME programme in practice.



METHODS: Sequential exploratory mixed methods. 1) survey of n=247 Postural Stability Instructor (PSIs) across the UK, 2) purposively sampled n=23 PSIs to take part in interviews. Quantitative data was described descriptively due to low sample size, and qualitative data coded using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Instructors pre-dominantly delivered classes in a community-setting, were mostly White British females with a range of experience. Most respondents were exercise instructors, physiotherapists, or therapist assistants. Only 136 (55.1%) respondents currently delivered the programme. The essential components of the FaME programme that instructors did not implement routinely were backward chaining, floorwork and Tai Chi. Five main themes emerged from qualitative data: individual, delivery and set-up, evidence-based delivery, motivational strategies, and instructor-based factors. Most instructors reported fidelity to most components of FaME and shared barriers and facilitators to delivering classes.



CONCLUSION: This study gives a UK overview of the implementation of FaME. PSIs present a complex picture of the ways set-up and delivery of evidence-based programmes in practice can influence older adults' attendance, adherence and experience of the programme, and barriers and facilitators to delivery of the programme with fidelity.

