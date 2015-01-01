Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonists (SCRAs) are associated with significant toxicity and are increasingly used in electronic vaping devices. We assessed the availability of SCRA vaping products to UK purchasers on the surface web.



METHODS: An internet snapshot survey was performed between October 2022 and January 2023 on 'google.com' using the search terms "buy c-liquid vape", "buy herbal incense vape liquid", "buy cannabis vape liquid", "buy hashish vape liquid", "buy K2 vape liquid".



RESULTS: 62 websites selling 128 SCRA vaping brands were identified. Most were purportedly based in the USA (41 websites, 66%) and most sold other controlled substances. Purchase incentives offered included discreet packaging (38, 61%), discounts for bulk purchase (34, 55%) and tracked delivery (30, 48%). Many websites stated SCRA products were: not for human consumption (41, 66%), for research purposes only (15, 24%), or legal (28, 45%). Websites sold a median (IQR) of 16 (7-25) SCRA vaping brands. Almost all were bottles of vaping liquid (1220/1225, 99.6%). The most common bottle size was 5mL (60%), the median (IQR) total volume of SCRA liquid per sale was 50mL (10-200mL). Median (IQR) price was £3.39/mL (£2.01/mL- £5.29/mL). Price decreased with increasing volume purchased (£6.58/mL for ≤ 5mL, £1.60/mL for > 200mL).



CONCLUSION: SCRA vaping products are easily obtainable online, in both small and bulk quantities. Information provided to purchasers on safety and legality is lacking or misleading. Further studies are needed to confirm the chemistry of these products. Policymakers should consider steps to limit the potential harm caused by the purchase and use of these products.

Language: en