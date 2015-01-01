Abstract

Lockie, RG, Orr, RM, Sanchez, KJ, Gonzales, SM, Viramontes, E, Kennedy, K, and Dawes, JJ. Relationships between physical ability test performance and fitness in recruits from a southeastern U.S. police department. J Strength Cond Res XX(X): 000-000, 2024-Police recruit occupational ability may be predicted by a physical ability test (PAT). This study determined relationships between a department-specific PAT and fitness test performance among police recruits. Retrospective analysis was conducted on recruit data (1,069 men and 404 women) from one department collected during 2005-2009 and 2016-2020. The following data were provided: grip strength; sit-and-reach; 60-second push-ups; 60-second sit-ups; 2.4-km run; and the PAT. The PAT involved exiting a vehicle and opening the trunk; running ∼201 m; completing an obstacle course; dragging a 68-kg dummy 31 m; completing an obstacle course and running ∼201 m; dry firing a weapon 6 times with each hand; and trunk item placement and vehicle reentry. Relationships between the PAT and fitness tests were measured by partial correlations and stepwise linear regression, both controlling for sex. The PAT was completed in a mean time of 4:16 ± 1:07 minutes:seconds. The PAT significantly (p < 0.001) related to all fitness tests. Moderate relationships were found for push-ups (r = -0.35), sit-ups (r = -0.41), and the 2.4-km run (r = -0.43). Small relationships were found with grip strength (r = -0.19) and the sit-and-reach (r = -0.17). The final regression model, which included sex and all fitness tests except the sit-and-reach, explained ∼53% of the variance. Sex and the 2.4-km run explained ∼47% of the variance. Aerobic fitness appeared to have the greatest impact on PAT performance, which may have related to the PAT design and duration. Tasks completed in succession, and the use of a relatively light dummy, may stress aerobic fitness and muscular endurance to a greater extent.

Language: en