Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Osteoporotic hip fracture is a major health problem. Falls, the primary cause, might lead to a persistent fear of falling (FoF) among older adults, affecting their daily activities and rehabilitation. While in-person interventions exist, limited research is available on the effects of tele-rehabilitation on the FoF after a hip fracture. Thus, this study aims to test the association of the @ctivehip tele-rehabilitation programme on reducing the levels of FoF experienced by both older adults with hip fracture and their family caregivers.



METHODS: A non-randomised controlled trial (ClinicalTrials.gov; Identifier: NCT02968589) that compared a webpage-based tele-rehabilitation (@ctivehip) against usual care. Fear of falling was assessed using the Short Falls Efficacy Scale-International. Patients' functional status was evaluated using the Functional Independence Measure. Physical performance was assessed by the Timed Up and Go test and Short Physical Performance Battery. We conducted a per-protocol analysis as the primary outcome, and an intention-to-treat approach as secondary analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 71 patients with hip fracture (78.75 ± 6.12 years, 75% women) and their family caregivers participated. Participants in the intervention showed a higher decrease in FoF in comparison to those in the usual care (0.5 Cohen's d; p = 0.042). The reduction in FoF resulting from participation in the tele-rehabilitation programme was mediated by improvements in functional status by 79%. The @ctivehip programme did not decrease FoF of family caregivers.



DISCUSSION: @ctivehip is associated with a reduction of the FoF in older adults with hip fractures, but not in their family caregivers, with the reduction being mostly explained by improvements in the patients' functional status. Although the intervention seems promising, it should not be applied in clinical settings until confirmed by appropriate-designed randomised clinical trials.

Language: en