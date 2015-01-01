SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bandel SL, Moceri-Brooks J, Bond AE, Semenza D, Anestis MD. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(6): e2415064.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.15064

38837162

Firearm-related injuries and fatalities are a public health concern.1 Secure firearm storage protects against these outcomes,2 yet many owners store firearms unsecured.3 Although cable locks are not preferred by firearm owners,4,5 their cost and availability render them optimal for broad distribution. However, cable locks must be installed correctly to be effective. This survey study examined firearm owners' and nonowners' ability to determine correct and incorrect cable lock use across different types of firearms. ...


Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; United States; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; *Firearms; Wounds, Gunshot/prevention & control

