Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal hanging resulting in decapitation is rarely documented. This discussion involves a case of a 35-year-old man found decapitated in his residence's garden. A systematic literature review on hanging-induced decapitation was conducted to comprehensively investigate and compare the case to existing literature. The study aims to identify frequently described post-mortem findings in cases of suicidal hanging leading to decapitation. CASE REPORT: A 35-year-old man was found decapitated in his garden, with a jute strap and chimney debris nearby. The cervical region was completely severed along the dorsoventral and craniocaudal plane, exposing internal structures. A ligature mark was present, along with Amussat's sign and Simon's bleeding.



METHODS: The systematic review of the literature followed PRISMA standards, analyzing 3622 publications from Google Scholar, PubMed, and Scopus databases up to 2023. Inclusion criteria comprised cases of complete or incomplete decapitation resulting from hanging, available in full-text and written in English.



RESULTS: 16 articles on hanging-induced decapitation met the selection criteria; 22 cases were analyzed. Studies, mostly from Europe, showed a mean victim age of 44.3, all male. Fall height ranged from 1 m to 18 m, with various suspension media. Most cases displayed complete decapitation, primarily between cervical vertebrae C1 and C3. Some cases noted collateral findings.



CONCLUSIONS: Complete crime scene investigation and thorough post-mortem examination are crucial for reconstructing events, especially with confounding elements. Precise evidence collection and literature comparison are essential to understand the case and substantiate the forensic pathologist's hypothesis in court.

