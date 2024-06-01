Abstract

Drug overdose death rates in the United States remain high despite efforts to mitigate this risk. Many communities and hospitals across the country have implemented overdose review teams, including local overdose fatality review teams or postoverdose intervention programs, to address the opioid crisis. The goal of most of these teams is to identify missed opportunities or patient-specific interventions to prevent future opioid overdose fatalities. Few overdose review teams review a combination of both fatal and nonfatal overdose events. The Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System implemented a novel overdose review team (ORT) that collaboratively reviews all overdose incidents regardless of fatality, intent, or substance involved. This practice description characterizes reported facility overdose events and patient-specific risk-mitigation strategies recommended by the ORT, highlights the implementation rate and time to implementation of ORT recommendations, and discusses potential areas for process improvement. This practice highlights the potential impact of a pharmacist-led, interdisciplinary ORT following accidental or intentional overdose events involving any substance or medication. Key patient-specific interventions implemented following ORT recommendations included overdose prevention education and naloxone distribution, prescribing of medications for opioid use disorder and/or alcohol use disorder, reducing medication supply to limit lethal means access, and facilitation of mental health and/or substance use disorder specialty appointments. Further research to evaluate clinical outcomes related to specific ORT interventions should be considered.

