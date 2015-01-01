|
Citation
|
Ozarka E, Teddy L, Blank ML, Waa A, Hoek J. Nicotine Tob. Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38839052
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Although pictorial warning labels (PWLs) now dominate tobacco packages sold in many countries, few studies have probed how people who smoke respond to the threats presented several years post-plain packaging and larger PWLs. Understanding how people manage the fear and dissonance PWLs arouse, and the strategies they use to rationalize, diminish, and reject risk messages, could inform future PWL design. AIMS AND METHODS: We undertook 27 in-depth interviews with people aged 18 and over (16 female, 8 Māori, and 13 aged ≤35) who smoked roll-your-own tobacco and lived in Aotearoa New Zealand. We probed participants' views on current PWLs and how they responded to these, then asked them to use alternative images and headlines to create new PWLs. We drew on the extended parallel processing model to interpret the data, which we analyzed using a reflexive thematic analysis approach.
Language: en