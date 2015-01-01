Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although pictorial warning labels (PWLs) now dominate tobacco packages sold in many countries, few studies have probed how people who smoke respond to the threats presented several years post-plain packaging and larger PWLs. Understanding how people manage the fear and dissonance PWLs arouse, and the strategies they use to rationalize, diminish, and reject risk messages, could inform future PWL design. AIMS AND METHODS: We undertook 27 in-depth interviews with people aged 18 and over (16 female, 8 Māori, and 13 aged ≤35) who smoked roll-your-own tobacco and lived in Aotearoa New Zealand. We probed participants' views on current PWLs and how they responded to these, then asked them to use alternative images and headlines to create new PWLs. We drew on the extended parallel processing model to interpret the data, which we analyzed using a reflexive thematic analysis approach.



RESULTS: People who smoke dislike PWLs, which they think reduce them to diseased body parts. While a minority thought existing PWLs were believable and effective, most reported avoiding PWLs by hiding or cognitively blocking them. Participants used diverse counterarguments to diminish PWLs' relevance and impact, and a minority displayed strong reactance. Several suggested developing PWLs that recognized them as whole people rather than patients in waiting, and recommended greater use of testimonials, particularly from people who had successfully become smoke free.



CONCLUSIONS: PWLs using more holistic and diverse messages could elicit greater engagement and responsiveness, and motivate cessation more effectively than existing health-oriented warnings. IMPLICATIONS: Our findings suggest existing PWLs, which aim to arouse fear of ill health, could be complemented by warnings that emphasize the benefits of quitting. Continuing to use threat-based PWLs could stimulate greater rationalization and reactance. By contrast, PWLs that aim to illustrate how cessation could benefit people who smoke and their families, rather than instill a fear of disease, could avoid message rejection and counter-argument, and may prove a more powerful way of motivating cessation.

Language: en