Abstract

AIM: Some studies have reported a higher incidence of falls during winter with similar proportions of indoor and outdoor falls. We investigated the relationship between indoor temperature during winter and falls at home in the past year among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study enrolled 964 individuals of ≥65 years of age in Japan. Participants answered questions about falls (including trips) at home within the past year, and the living room temperature was measured for 2 weeks during winter. Participants were divided into those living in cold (mean temperature near the floor <12°C), slightly cold (12-17.9°C), and warm (≥18°C) houses. The association between indoor temperature (cold vs. slightly cold vs. warm houses) and falls at home in the past year was examined using a logistic regression analysis adjusted for potential confounding factors.



RESULTS: Valid data were obtained from 907 participants (mean age: 72.0±6.3 years), of whom 265,553, and 89 lived in cold, slightly cold, and warm houses, respectively. In the past year, falls occurred once in 325 (35.8%) participants and multiple times in 148 (16.3%) participants. In warm houses, the odds ratio of falling once and multiple times in the past year was 0.49 (p=0.032) and 0.34 (p=0.035), respectively, in comparison to cold houses.



CONCLUSIONS: Living in cold houses may be associated with an increased risk of falling at home among older adults. Maintaining an appropriate indoor thermal environment during winter may reduce the risk of falling among individuals who spend most of their time at home.



===



目的：高齢者の転倒予防は公衆衛生上の重要な課題である．高齢者の転倒は冬季に増加し，約半数が屋内で発生するなどの報告もあるため，本研究は地域在住高齢者における冬季の室温と住宅内の年間の転倒の関連を検討することを目的とした．方法：本研究は地域在住高齢者を対象とした横断研究である．全国の住宅事業者を通して対象者を募集し，964名が参加した．冬季2週間の居間床近傍室温を測定し，覚醒在宅時間帯の平均値から，寒冷群（12℃未満），準寒冷群（12℃以上18℃未満），温暖群（18℃以上）に分類した．過去1年間の転倒経験（つまずき含む）は自記式質問票から把握した．冬季の室温と住宅内の年間の転倒の関連を，ロジスティック回帰分析を用いて検討した．目的変数は年1回以上の転倒有無，説明変数は覚醒在宅時間帯の平均居間床近傍室温とし，年齢，性別，BMI，世帯年収，心身の健康状態，身体活動，住宅環境，地域などを共変量とした．また，年2回以上の転倒有無を目的変数とした副次解析も実施した．結果：転倒と室温に欠損のない907名（平均年齢72.0±6.3歳）を解析対象とした．寒冷群は265名，準寒冷群は553名，温暖群は89名であった．年1回以上の転倒経験者は325名（35.8%）で，そのうち148名（16.3%）が年2回以上の転倒経験者であった．多変量解析の結果，温暖群は寒冷群に比べて年1回以上の転倒のオッズ比は0.49（95%信頼区間：0.26～0.94）と有意に低く，年2回以上の転倒のオッズ比も0.34（95%信頼区間：0.12～0.93）と有意に低かった．結論：冬季の居間の床近傍室温が高い住宅に居住する高齢者は，住宅内で1年間に転倒するオッズ比が有意に低かった．住宅内で長時間を過ごす高齢者にとって，冬季に良好な温熱環境を保つことは，住宅内の転倒予防に寄与する可能性がある．

Language: ja