Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The authors examined the initial implementation of the Indiana Adolescent Addiction Access (AAA) program, modeled on the widely disseminated Child Psychiatry Access Program framework. The AAA program developed a statewide consultation helpline to connect health care providers with adolescent addiction specialists.



METHODS: The AAA line was staffed by a coordinator, who fielded initial questions, and on-call clinical specialists (social workers, nurse practitioners, psychiatrists, and psychologists), who were paged to complete telephone consultations and provide care recommendations. When necessary, AAA providers offered urgent clinical assessments and initiated treatment. Descriptive analyses were performed for key variables over the first 21 months of AAA operations.



RESULTS: From July 2021 to March 2023, a total of 125 consultations were completed. Most callers were health care providers (71%) or parents (27%). Calls pertained to youths ages 10-18 years (mean±SD age=16.4±1.3; 62% of callers were male, 84% White, and 11% Black), with concerns around cannabis (63%), opioids (38%), and other substances. About 26% of calls related to an overdose, and 41% of cases were rated as severe. Recommendations included starting new medications (17%) or outpatient therapy (86%), and 17% of consultations resulted in urgent evaluations.



CONCLUSIONS: The Indiana AAA program helps overcome key barriers to adolescent substance use treatment. Increasing the capacity to initiate medication for opioid use disorder and other treatment rapidly through consultation and direct care is a promising, scalable approach for preventing overdose deaths among youths.

Language: en