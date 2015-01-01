Abstract

Although the high prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) in Haiti is well-documented, its association with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among adolescents and young adults remains unexplored. Using a representative sample of adolescents and young adults from rural and urban areas across the 10 geographical regions of Haiti, this study investigates the association between IPV and PTSD symptoms. It explores the role of social support, emotion regulation, other traumatic events, and sociodemographic factors. The sample consisted of 3,586 participants, of whom 43.21 % (1,538) reported being in a dating relationship in the past year (56.04 % women). Overall, 25.53 % of the participants were categorized as having probable PTSD.



RESULTS showed that participants who experienced at least one episode of IPV victimization presented a higher prevalence of PTSD (32.28 %) compared to those who did not have any experience (16.29 %), χ(2) (1) = 44.83, p <.001. The logistic regression model showed that emotional IPV, sexual IPV, traumatic life events, emotional dysregulation, and social support were associated with PTSD symptoms. This study highlights a strong association between IPV and PTSD symptoms, as well as factors that can contribute to the development and implementation of prevention and intervention programs among adolescents and young adults in Haiti.

Language: en