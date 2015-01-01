|
Citation
|
Cénat JM, Jacob G, Guillaume D, Amédée LM, Darius WP, Farahi SMMM, Clorméus LA, Guerrier M, Hébert M. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 338: e115981.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38838384
|
Abstract
|
Although the high prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) in Haiti is well-documented, its association with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among adolescents and young adults remains unexplored. Using a representative sample of adolescents and young adults from rural and urban areas across the 10 geographical regions of Haiti, this study investigates the association between IPV and PTSD symptoms. It explores the role of social support, emotion regulation, other traumatic events, and sociodemographic factors. The sample consisted of 3,586 participants, of whom 43.21 % (1,538) reported being in a dating relationship in the past year (56.04 % women). Overall, 25.53 % of the participants were categorized as having probable PTSD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Young adults; Adolescents; Intimate partner violence; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Haiti