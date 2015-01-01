Abstract

In previous studies, some of the important factors that affect the spread of radioactive aerosols into indoors were considered. The studies were based on a new CFD approach and provided good descriptions for the deposition of aerosol particles inside small spaces and the penetration of aerosols into buildings through wall cracks. In this article, an application of those studies is implemented, where all the graphical relations that are required to estimate the indoor concentrations of radioactive aerosols from nuclear accidents are provided. This includes the deposition velocities, deposition rate, and the penetration factor. Particular interest is in the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear power plant accident that took place in Japan in 2011. The aerosols carrying the radioiodine iodine-131 and the radiocesium cesium-134 and cesium-137 are studied. Based on the model's assumptions, and assuming steady-state air concentrations, the radioactive aerosols' concentrations in indoor air are about 97% of the concentrations in outdoor air. The applications demonstrate the model to be convenient and practical.

