Abstract

Sexual health is a key element to the well-being and quality of life of individuals. However, it is rarely incorporated into care delivery for women with an addictive condition. Female with severe dependence to opiate have their medical and social conditions improved by diacetylmorphine treatment. Which allows them to escape situations of high-risk of sexual violence. However, this pharmacotherapy can also induce adverse effects on the sexual sphere. This paper describes the relevance of integrating psycho-socio-sexological counselling into the care provision for the opiate dependence. The counselling should be oriented to respond to the specific relational and sexual issues faced by these female patients and empowering them on their lives and in recovering a better quality of life.

Language: fr