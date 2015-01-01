Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: In climates with wintry conditions, slip and fall injuries of pedestrians during wintertime can result in high healthcare and societal costs. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of early warnings about slipperiness in preventing such injuries in Finland. Since 2004, the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) has been providing a weather service for pedestrians, which has been developed continuously over time. DATA AND METHODS: Time series of pedestrian slip and fall injuries in commuting on foot in the 19 regions of Finland in 2005-2022 was obtained from the Finnish Workers' Compensation Center and analysed for trends. We also analysed daily warnings about slippery sidewalks from the FMI archives for the period 2011-2022. To identify steps in the service chain that require improvement, we conducted a weather service chain analysis (WSCA) based on a slip and fall accident storyline.



RESULTS: There was no significant trend in the number of slipping injuries during the study period. The exposure of the Finnish population to slippery conditions varies according to the climate of the region and characteristics of the winters. We found that the responses of the users of the warning information may be inadequate.



CONCLUSIONS: Changes in the behaviour of individuals and more efficient winter maintenance of sidewalks are required. Furthermore, it is necessary to promote the role and safety of walking in the planning of traffic systems and urban planning. Further improvements to the pedestrian weather service are needed as well.

Language: en