Emery CR. Soc. Sci. Med. 2024; 352: e117020.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38838530
BACKGROUND: Intergenerational transmission of trauma is a major focus of international research. Epigenetic, complex-trauma, and intergenerational abuse pattern transmission theoretical explanations all have existing empirical support. Three-D theory argues that in addition to trauma victimization severity, victimization invasiveness and exploitativeness have important independent effects. Moreover, 3-D theory claims that a positive 3-way interaction occurs between trauma victimization invasiveness, exploitativeness, and severity. This study examines the 3-D hypotheses in the context of intergenerational trauma effects on adolescent depression symptoms and suicidal ideation in generation two. Three-D theory may play a particularly important role in intergenerational trauma effects for female victims in the context of conservative South Asian sex role norms.
Adolescent depression and suicide; 3-D theory; Exploitativeness; Intergenerational transmission of trauma; Invasiveness