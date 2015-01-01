Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental health disorders are linked to prolonged concussion symptoms. However, the association of premorbid anxiety/depression symptoms with postconcussion return-to-play timelines and total symptom burden is unclear.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the association of self-reported premorbid anxiety/depression symptoms in collegiate student-athletes with (1) recovery times until asymptomatic, (2) return-to-play, and (3) postconcussion symptom burden. STUDY DESIGN: Athletes in the Concussion Assessment, Research and Education Consortium completed baseline concussion assessments (Sport Concussion Assessment Tool [SCAT3] and Brief Symptom Inventory-18 [BSI-18]). Athletes were tested postinjury at <6 hours, 24 to 48 hours, time of asymptomatic and start of return-to-play protocol, unrestricted return-to-play, and 6 months after injury. Injured athletes were categorized into 4 groups based on BSI-18 scores: (1) B-ANX, elevated anxiety symptoms only; (2) B-DEP, elevated depression symptoms only; (3) B-ANX&DEP, elevated anxiety and depression symptoms; and (4) B-NEITHER, no elevated anxiety or depression symptoms. Relationship between age, sex, BSI-18 group, SCAT3 total symptom and severity scores, and time to asymptomatic status and return-to-play was assessed with Pearson's chi-squared test and robust analysis of variance. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



RESULTS: Among 1329 athletes with 1352 concussions, no respondents had a self-reported premorbid diagnosis of anxiety/depression. There was no difference in time until asymptomatic or time until return-to-play between BSI-18 groups (P = 0.15 and P = 0.11, respectively). B-ANX, B-DEP, and B-ANX&DEP groups did not have higher total symptom or severity scores postinjury compared with the B-NEITHER group.



CONCLUSION: Baseline anxiety/depression symptoms in collegiate student-athletes without a mental health diagnosis are not associated with longer recovery times until asymptomatic, longer time to return-to-play, or higher postconcussion total symptom and severity scores compared with athletes without baseline symptoms. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Anxiety and depression symptoms without a clear mental health diagnosis should be considered differently from other comorbidities when discussing prolonged recovery in collegiate student-athletes.

Language: en