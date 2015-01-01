SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fartacek C, Fartacek R, Schiepek GK, Sturm J, Aichhorn W, Ploderl M. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13096

38837423

OBJECTIVE: Suicide risk is highly fluctuating. There is a need for predictors of short-term change in suicide risk to optimize risk assessment and treatment, especially among individuals who already attempted suicide.

METHODS: Based on 1776 daily assessments of 16 former psychiatric inpatients with a history of suicide attempts, we examined how suicidal ambivalence and, respectively, wish to die (WTD) and wish to live (WTL) predicted same-day and change in perceived suicide risk (i.e., next-day perceived suicide risk, controlled for same-day perceived suicide risk) in multilevel regression models. Additionally, based on the assumptions of nonlinear dynamics, we examined the associations between levels of fluctuations in the WTD/WTL and perceived suicide risk within the same time period.

RESULTS: Suicidal ambivalence, WTD, and a WTL significantly correlated with same-day suicide risk. Suicidal ambivalence and WTD significantly predicted change in suicide risk. Fluctuations in WTD were significantly associated with concurrent suicide risk.

CONCLUSION: The results suggest that suicidal ambivalence and WTD are drivers of suicide risk among individuals who already attempted suicide. The association between fluctuations in WTD and suicide risk was small and warrants further investigation on the practical utility as a warning sign.


suicide attempt; suicidal ambivalence; ecological momentary assessment; wish to live; wish to die; nonlinear dynamic system

