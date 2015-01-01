|
Citation
|
Fartacek C, Fartacek R, Schiepek GK, Sturm J, Aichhorn W, Ploderl M. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38837423
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide risk is highly fluctuating. There is a need for predictors of short-term change in suicide risk to optimize risk assessment and treatment, especially among individuals who already attempted suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide attempt; suicidal ambivalence; ecological momentary assessment; wish to live; wish to die; nonlinear dynamic system