Abstract

The authors regret the omission of the author Matthew Leonard, MPA, Ballad Health Trauma Services, Johnson City, TN, USA at the time of the initial article submission. The author list should read as follows: Zaskey MD, Seely BS, Hansen MS, Collins RN, Leonard MPA, Burns BS, Burns DO.

The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.



The author's name has been added to the SaferyLit database record.

Language: en