CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Zaskey M, Seely KD, Hansen M, Collins HE, Burns A, Burns B. Surgery 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38839430
|
Abstract
|
The authors regret the omission of the author Matthew Leonard, MPA, Ballad Health Trauma Services, Johnson City, TN, USA at the time of the initial article submission. The author list should read as follows: Zaskey MD, Seely BS, Hansen MS, Collins RN, Leonard MPA, Burns BS, Burns DO.
Language: en