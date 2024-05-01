SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zaskey M, Seely KD, Hansen M, Collins HE, Burns A, Burns B. Surgery 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.surg.2024.05.022

38839430

The authors regret the omission of the author Matthew Leonard, MPA, Ballad Health Trauma Services, Johnson City, TN, USA at the time of the initial article submission. The author list should read as follows: Zaskey MD, Seely BS, Hansen MS, Collins RN, Leonard MPA, Burns BS, Burns DO.
The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

The author's name has been added to the SaferyLit database record.


