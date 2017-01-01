Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pelvic fractures (PF) with concomitant injuries are on the rise due to an increase of high-energy trauma. Increase of the elderly population with age related comorbidities further complicates the management. Abdominal organ injuries are kindred with PF due to the proximity to pelvic bones. Presence of contrast blush (CB) on computed tomography in patients with PF is considered a sign of active bleeding, however, its clinical significance and association with outcomes is debatable.



AIM: To analyze polytrauma patients with PF with a focus on the geriatric population, co-injuries and the value of contrast blush.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study included 558 patients with PF admitted to level 1 trauma center (01/2017-01/2023). Analyzed variables included: Age, sex, mechanism of injury (MOI), injury severity score (ISS), Glasgow coma scale (GCS), abbreviated injury scale (AIS), co-injuries, transfusion requirements, pelvic angiography, embolization, laparotomy, orthopedic pelvic surgery, intensive care unit and hospital lengths of stay, discharge disposition and mortality. The study compared geriatric and non-geriatric patients, patients with and without CB and abdominal co-injuries. Propensity score matching was implemented in comparison groups.



RESULTS: PF comprised 4% of all trauma admissions. 89 patients had CB. 286 (52%) patients had concomitant injuries including 93 (17%) patients with abdominal co-injuries. Geriatric patients compared to non-geriatric had more falls as MOI, lower ISS and AIS pelvis, higher GCS, less abdominal co-injuries, similar CB and angio-embolization rates, less orthopedic pelvic surgeries, shorter lengths of stay and higher mortality. After propensity matching, orthopedic pelvic surgery rates remained lower (8% vs 19%, P < 0.001), hospital length of stay shorter, and mortality higher (13% vs 4%, P < 0.001) in geriatric patients. Out of 89 patients with CB, 45 (51%) were embolized. After propensity matching, patients with CB compared to without CB had more pelvic angiography (71% vs 12%, P < 0.001), higher embolization rates (64% vs 22%, P = 0.02) and comparable mortality.



CONCLUSION: Half of the patients with PF had concomitant co-injuries, including abdominal co-injuries in 17%. Similarly injured geriatric patients had higher mortality. Half of the patients with CB required an embolization.

