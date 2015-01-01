|
Citation
Uwiringiyimana A, Niyonsenga J, Lisette KG, Bugenimana A, Mutabaruka J, Nshimiyimana A. AIDS Res. Ther. 2024; 21(1): e38.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38844952
Abstract
BACKGROUND: People with HIV/AIDS (PWHA) have 7-36 times greater risk for completed suicide associated with depression symptoms compared to general population. However, no study has sufficiently analyzed the mediating or moderating variables of the relationship between depression and suicidal ideation in Rwanda.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Suicidal ideation; Complicated grief; Substance abuse; Depression symptoms; *Suicidal Ideation; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Grief; *HIV Infections/psychology/drug therapy/complications; *Substance-Related Disorders/psychology/epidemiology/complications; HIV infected person; Rwanda/epidemiology