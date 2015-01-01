Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with HIV/AIDS (PWHA) have 7-36 times greater risk for completed suicide associated with depression symptoms compared to general population. However, no study has sufficiently analyzed the mediating or moderating variables of the relationship between depression and suicidal ideation in Rwanda.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to examine how complicated grief mediates and substance abuse moderates the effects of depression symptoms on suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Data were collected from a convenient sample of 140 participants (M-age = 38.79 years, SD = 10.218) receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) at Remera Health Center in a cross-sectional study. Multiple linear regression and Sobel test were used to examine the relationships between depression symptoms, complicated grief, suicidal ideation, and substance abuse.



RESULTS: The results indicated that 29% of the sample had clinically significant symptoms of depression and 18% had suicidal ideation. The interaction between substance abuse and depression symptoms (β = .468, t = 8.02, p = 0.000) was a significant predictor, explaining the 55.7% of variance in suicidal ideation. Furthermore, the Sobel test demonstrated that complicated grief mediated the effects of depression symptoms (t = 4.67, SE = 0.0101, p ≤ 0.001) on suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest that depression symptoms are associated with an increased risk of suicidal ideation, and this risk significantly amplified in the presence of complicated grief and substance abuse. These findings highlight the importance of integrating mental health services, particularly those addressing depression, complicated grief, and substance abuse, into HIV care programs to mitigate the risk of suicidal ideation among PWHA.

Language: en