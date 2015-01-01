Abstract

PURPOSE: Although musculoskeletal involvement is the common presentation, studies have reported the incidence of sports related ocular trauma. Here we present the case reports of two patients who sustained injury in one of the fast growing sports - the pickleball, during play without eye protection. OBSERVATIONS: Two patients with history of injury during pickleball play presented to our clinic with varying spectrum of ocular presentations. First patient had an anterior segment involvement with hyphema and elevated intraocular pressure, and the second patient had both anterior and posterior segment involvement causing angle recession and commotio retinae.



CONCLUSION: Ocular injuries related to various sports have been extensively described, our intent is to increase the awareness about the possible ocular injuries related to rising pickleball and that improved safety measures and appropriate education to the players could prevent such ocular injuries.

Language: en