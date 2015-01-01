|
Boopathiraj N, Wagner IV, Krambeer CJ, Lentz PC, Miller DD, Mashayekhi A, Dorairaj SK. Am. J. Ophthalmol. Case Rep. 2024; 35: e102082.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38841153
PURPOSE: Although musculoskeletal involvement is the common presentation, studies have reported the incidence of sports related ocular trauma. Here we present the case reports of two patients who sustained injury in one of the fast growing sports - the pickleball, during play without eye protection. OBSERVATIONS: Two patients with history of injury during pickleball play presented to our clinic with varying spectrum of ocular presentations. First patient had an anterior segment involvement with hyphema and elevated intraocular pressure, and the second patient had both anterior and posterior segment involvement causing angle recession and commotio retinae.
Angle recession; Commotio retinae; Hyphema; Pickleball