Citation
Palermo T, Logan-Greene P, Lima SM, Grooms K, Lillvis D. Am. J. Prev. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38844145
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Children living in poverty are at an increased risk for maltreatment. Social safety net (SSN) programs with anti-poverty objectives may reduce child maltreatment through pathways such as reduced food insecurity, lessened caregiver stress, and improved caregiving behaviors and ability to meet children's basic needs. The objective of this study is to conduct a systematic review of evidence on the ability of SSN programs to reduce child maltreatment in the United States (US).
Language: en
Keywords
child maltreatment; child abuse; poverty; economic empowerment; social protection; social safety nets