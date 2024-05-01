Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Physical activity (PA) is a promising way to improve mental health in children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs). However, the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. The current review aimed to explore the potential neurobiological, psychosocial, and behavioral mechanisms between PA interventions and mental health in children and adolescents with NDDs.



METHODS: Web of Science, PsycINFO, SPORTDiscus, MEDLINE, CINAHL, and ERIC were searched from inception to June 2023. Randomized controlled trials/quasi-experimental designs applying PA interventions and reporting at least one mental health outcome and at least one potential mechanism in children and adolescents with NDDs were included. The best evidence synthesis rating system (BESRS) was adopted to determine the strength and consistency of potential mechanisms and was performed in 2024.



RESULTS: In total, 45 studies were included, 29 of which were randomized controlled trials and 16 were quasi-experimental, with a total of 1,751 participants. According to the BESRS, neurobiological (theta activity and P3 amplitude), psychosocial (social skills and social participation), and behavioral (motor skills and sleep) mechanisms were the frequently examined and consistent mechanisms through which PA affected mental health in children and adolescents with NDDs. However, evidence regarding P3 latency, beta activity, and physical self-concept was insufficient.



DISCUSSION: Future PA interventions could consider neurobiological (theta activity and P3 amplitude), psychosocial (social skills and social participation), and behavioral (motor skills and sleep) mechanisms. Alternatively, PA can be developed as an adjunctive approach with interventions that specifically focus on these mechanisms to enhance mental health in children and adolescents with NDDs.

Language: en