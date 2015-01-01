SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Stöckl H, Sorenson SB. Annu. Rev. Public Health 2024; 45(1): 277-294.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Annual Reviews)

DOI

10.1146/annurev-publhealth-060722-025138

PMID

38842174

Abstract

Violence against women, especially intimate partner violence, is recognized as a global public health issue due to its prevalence and global reach. This article outlines the scope of the issue, with respect to its prevalence, health outcomes, and risk factors, and identifies key milestones that led to its global recognition: methodological and data advances, acknowledgment as a criminal justice and health issue, support by the global women's movement, and the robust evidence demonstrating that intimate partner violence is preventable. Key issues for the future include recognition and consideration of intersectionality in research, improvements in the measurement of other forms of violence against women, and the need to scale up prevention efforts that have documented success. Violence against women is an urgent priority as it affects individuals, their families and surroundings, and the entire global health community.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Risk Factors; Female; *Public Health; intimate partner violence; violence against women; domestic violence; Prevalence; *Women's Health; global health; *Global Health; *Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data/prevention & control

