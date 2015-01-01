Abstract

Frailty is identified in middle-aged and older adults, and frail individuals are vulnerable to dependency and poor health. In this study, we analyzed nationally representative data that includes 5592 participants aged 40 years and above to determine the prevalence and factors associated with frailty among community-dwelling middle-aged and older adults in Malaysia. Using a 40-item Frailty Index, the overall prevalence of frailty and prefrailty was 19.5% and 64.1%, respectively. A total of 38.6% of older adults (≥60 years) were frail and 56.2% were prefrail. Among middle-aged adults (<60 years), the prevalence of frailty was 10.4% and that of prefrailty was 67.9%. Factors associated with frailty include older age, ethnicity, low education and income level, moderate to poor self-rated health, abdominal obesity, absence of a spouse, and previous history of falls. These findings may serve as evidence for the implementation of a frailty policy and health care planning in Malaysia.

Language: en