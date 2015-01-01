SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hendriks J, Mayberry L, Burns S. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1528.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-024-18982-0

PMID

38844886

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the extensive benefits associated with the provision of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) within a school context, many initial teacher training programs inadequately prepare pre-service teachers to deliver this content. Programs that do provide such instruction do not routinely share details of their curriculum, syllabi, or evaluation data.

METHODS: This paper outlines the structure of an Australian undergraduate course for pre-service teachers that focuses on instruction in CSE. This course spans twelve teaching weeks, aligns with evidence-based principles for sexuality education, prioritises experiential learning and requires students to complete authentic, practical assessment tasks. Formative, process, and short-term impact evaluation data, based upon five years of delivery, are described.

RESULTS: Students completing this course reported statistically significant improvements in attitudes associated with CSE and comfort in facilitating all domains of learning (knowledge, attitudes, skills).

CONCLUSIONS: Positive process and short-term impact data provide strong evidence for the provision of CSE to pre-service teachers, regardless of future teaching speciality. Proposed amendments include the creation of a fully online tuition pattern and an expansion of content to incorporate other audiences, such as community-based educators.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Australia; Program Evaluation; Teaching; Teacher Training; *Curriculum; *Sex Education; Comprehensive sexuality education; Initial teacher training; Pre-service teacher; School Teachers/psychology

