Abstract

Since the unanimous passing of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which calls on member states to address gender inequality, many countries and the wider North Atlantic Treaty Organisation community have championed the Women Peace and Security agenda to empower women and reduce violence within fragile states. When women are empowered and actively involved in decision-making, there is less violence, and more peace and stability in that society, which benefits all members.Defence Medical Services are uniquely positioned to progress this agenda, particularly through its Defence Engagement activities. The UK's military medical community has more women in leadership than the wider military community. Our personnel can and should be used to model and empower military healthcare workers in partner nations. This paper forms part of a special issue of BMJ Military Health dedicated to Defence Engagement.

Language: en