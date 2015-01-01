Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dog bites are a concerning health problem in children and one of the leading causes of non-fatal injuries in this population. Dog attacks not only cause physical injuries but can also lead to long-term psychological problems. A review was performed to investigate the scope of literature on the psychological effects of dog bites on a paediatric population.



METHODS: A literature search was performed on Web of Knowledge database between 1982 to June 2023, returning 249 results. 14 primary studies reporting the psychological consequences of dog bites in children or adolescents were classed as eligible and 9 further studies were added from prior knowledge and bibliographical searches. 23 studies involving 1894 participants met the criteria and were included in this review.



RESULTS: Of these 23 studies, 8 were case studies or small case series reports (up to n=4), 14 larger descriptive studies and 1 analytical cross-sectional study. There was a mixture of retrospective and prospective data-gathering. The most common psychological consequences of dog bites in children were post-traumatic stress disorder, dog phobia, nightmares and symptoms of anxiety and avoidance behaviours.



CONCLUSIONS: Studies on dog bites in a paediatric population with a specific focus on the psychological consequences associated with dog bites and their management are sparse. Future research and practice should more greatly consider the psychological impact on child victims of dog bites and their family members, as well as their management to avoid the development of mental health issues and improve their quality of life. Future research also needs to ascertain the efficacy of using virtual reality in treating children with dog phobia.

Language: en