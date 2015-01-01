Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate sex differences in risk factors for suicide attempts in first-episode and drug naive (FEDN) major depressive disorder (MDD) with comorbid subclinical hypothyroidism (SCH).



METHODS: A total of 1034 FEDN MDD patients with comorbid SCH were enrolled. The Hamilton Depression Scale (HAMD), Hamilton Anxiety Scale (HAMA), and Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) positive subscale were used to assess patients' symptoms. Thyroid hormone levels and metabolic parameters were measured.



RESULTS: MDD patients with SCH had a significantly higher risk of suicide attempts than those without SCH (25.4% vs. 12.2%). Logistic regression showed that HAMA score, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) levels, and thyroid peroxidase antibody (TPOAb) levels were significantly associated with an increased risk for suicide attempts in both male and female MDD patients comorbid SCH, while low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) was significantly associated with an increased risk for suicide attempts only in male patients, HAMD score and systolic blood pressure were significantly associated with an increased risk for suicide attempts only in female patients.



CONCLUSION: SCH comorbidities may increase suicide attempts in MDD patients. Our results showed significant sex differences in clinical and metabolic factors associated with suicide attempts among FEDN MDD patients with comorbid SCH, highlighting appropriate sex-based preventive interventions are needed.

