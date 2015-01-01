Abstract

Workplace violence (WPV) against healthcare workers (HCW) is a globally growing problem in healthcare systems. Despite decades of research and interventions violent incidents are rising in their severity and frequency. A structured review of PubMed and Scopus databases and supplementary internet searches, resulted in a synthesis of evidence covering multiple countries and healthcare worker populations. High rates of WPV are increasingly common due to unmet patient expectations, poor communication, long wait times and organizational factors such as resourcing and infrastructure. We highlight links between WPV and poor worker health outcomes, staff turnover, reduced patient safety and medical errors. Few prevention and mitigation activities have shown sustained effects, highlighting the challenges in understanding and addressing the complex interplay of factors that drive violence against HCWs. The rapidly rising incidence of WPV requires special consideration and action from multiple stakeholders including patients and visitors, healthcare providers, law enforcement, media and policy makers.

