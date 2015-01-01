Abstract

BACKGROUND: As climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events, there is an urgent need to quantify the heat-related health burden. However, most past studies have focussed on a single health outcome (mainly mortality) or on specific heatwaves, thus providing limited knowledge of the total pressure heat exerts on health services.



OBJECTIVES: This study aims to quantify the heat-related mortality and morbidity burden for five different health outcomes including all-cause mortality, hospitalizations, emergency department (ED) visits, ambulance transports and calls to a health hotline, using the province of Quebec (Canada) as a case study.



METHODS: A two-step statistical analysis was employed to estimate regional heat-health relationships using Distributed Lag Non-Linear Models (DLNM) and pooled estimates using a multivariate meta-regression. Heat burden was quantified by attributable fraction (AF) and attributable number (AN) for two temperature ranges: total heat (above the minimum mortality/morbidity temperature) and extreme heat (above the 95(th) percentile of temperature).



RESULTS: Higher temperatures were associated with greater risk ratios for all the health outcomes studied, but at different levels. Significant AF ranging from 2-3% for the total heat effect and 0.4-1.0% for extreme heat effect were found for all health outcomes, except for hospitalizations that had an AF of 0.1% for both heat exposures. The estimated burden of all heat (and extreme heat) every summer across the province was 470 (200) deaths, 225 (170) hospitalizations, 36 000 (6 200) ED visits, 7 200 (1 500) ambulance transports and 15 000 (3 300) calls to a health hotline, all figures significant.



DISCUSSION: This new knowledge on the total heat load will help public health authorities to target appropriate actions to reduce its burden now and in the future. The proposed state-of-the-art framework can easily be applied to other regions also experiencing the adverse effects of extreme heat.

Language: en