Maqungo S, Nicol A, Laubscher M, Williams K, Graham S, Henry M, Kauta N, Berry K. Eur. J. Orthop. Surg. Traumatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: Numerous classification systems have been developed for neck of femur fractures, but none have been tested for reliability in gunshot injuries. Our primary objective was to assess the inter-observer and intra-observer reliability of the AO/OTA classification system when applied to intracapsular neck of femur fractures secondary to low-velocity civilian gunshots wounds (GSWs). Our secondary objective was to test the reliability of the AO/OTA classification system in guiding surgeon treatment choices for these fractures.
Reliability; Classification; Gunshot; Neck of femur; Treatment options