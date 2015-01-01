Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Spinal cord injuries have a considerable impact on healthcare in terms of mortality and morbidity. To address the difficulties faced by people affected by this condition and to raise awareness among stakeholders and policymakers, it is crucial to understand factors impacting survival. The purpose of this study is to systematically review the literature on life expectancy in people with traumatic spinal cord injury (tSCI), identifying key factors influencing mortality and survival. EVIDENCE ACQUISITION: We conducted a systematic review, searching the literature for articles published up to July 2023 in PubMed, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, Google Scholar, and PEDro. Study outcomes had to be one of survival rate, life expectancy, standardized mortality ratio, or mortality rate. Only original research articles published in English were included. The quality of evidence was evaluated with the MINORS scale. The level of evidence was categorized according to the OCEBM model. EVIDENCE SYNTHESIS: A comprehensive literature search yielded 102 articles, after the selection process 20 studies were included in our review. The main factors negatively influencing survival and life expectancy included higher neurological level of injury (NLI), completeness of the lesion, need for mechanical ventilation, increasing age, and male gender. The development of SCI-related comorbidities also negatively impacted survival as well as the lack of specialized care, especially in low-income countries. Additionally, pre-injury health status and personal income may affect survival.



CONCLUSIONS: Current literature shows that people affected by tSCI have a shorter life expectancy compared to the general population, highlighting some factors as possible predictors. It is difficult to compare available evidence due to the methodological heterogeneity across studies, which makes it challenging to draw generalizable conclusions on life expectancy in people with tSCI. Further studies are required to address these issues and accurately estimate life expectancy accounting for gaps in the management of people affected by tSCI to improve their care.

