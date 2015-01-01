Abstract

While most homicides worldwide are committed against men, women and girls are disproportionately affected by domestic violence and its fatal consequences. The Istanbul Convention mandates the prevention of gender-based violence, particularly against women. This study analyzes the characteristics of male and female victims of homicides to provide a comprehensive understanding of the different situations and ways in which men and women are killed. Files of 106 forensic autopsies of homicide victims aged 14 years and older (51.9% males, 48.1% females) from 2012 to 2019 were reviewed. Demographic data, previous history with a focus on the perpetrator-victim relationship, substance influence, type of violence and law enforcement data were recorded. A gender-separated statistical analysis was carried out. Male victims were killed most often outside their own home (63.6%) by acquaintances or friends (54.5%). They were frequently under the influence of substances (56.4%). The perpetrators suffered from addictive diseases in 49.1%, and 52.7% had prior convictions. In both groups, stab/cut injuries were the most common causes of death, but stab/cut and gunshot injuries occurred more frequently in male victims. Female victims were killed most often in their own homes (76.5%) by intimate partners (62.7%). Compared to male victims, violent asphyxiation and blunt force trauma were more common causes of death. Furthermore, there was a higher frequency of multiple injuries (33.3%). The prevalence of a guilty verdict of the perpetrators was nearly equal in both groups. Gender-specific aspects should be considered when investigating homicides and establishing prevention and intervention strategies for interpersonal violence. Protective concepts are easier to establish in the public sphere than in private homes, which is why homicides against women require special attention in society, law enforcement, and legislation. Significant gender differences were found in the circumstances and the perpetrator-victim relationships of homicides. Gender-specific aspects should be taken into account when investigating homicides and developing prevention and intervention strategies. Homicides against women require special attention in society, law enforcement and legislation.

Language: en