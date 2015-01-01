|
Citation
French B, Nalbant G, Wright H, Sayal K, Daley D, Groom MJ, Cassidy S, Hall CL. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1343314.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38840946
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) affects up to 5% of the population and is characterised by symptoms of impulsivity, hyperactivity and inattention. These symptoms are significantly impairing and carry additional risks for children and adults with ADHD, including negative mental health (e.g. depression), physical health (e.g. obesity) and societal outcomes (e.g. imprisonment, divorce). Very few studies have attempted to synthesise these risks in one publication due to the breadth of evidence published on the adverse outcomes of ADHD.
Language: en
Keywords
ADHD; impact; risks; umbrella review; long-term outcomes